AlgaeTree by Mushroom World Group: Breathing Life Into India’s Urban Future

“Visionary Leadership Behind AlgaeTree — Directors Sameer Sagar and Shakti Sagar with the Real-World Model”

As cities expand vertically and emissions rise relentlessly, India is facing an air-quality emergency that traditional solutions alone can no longer contain. Carbon emissions crossed 37.8 billion tonnes globally in 2024, while India’s greenhouse gas emissions have more than tripled since 1990, driven by rapid urbanisation, industrial growth, and vehicular pollution. Levels of PM2.5, PM10, NOx, SOx, and COâ‚‚ now routinely exceed safe limits in most Indian metros, directly impacting public health, productivity, and climate resilience.

In response to this escalating crisis, Mushroom World Group introduced AlgaeTree™ , a climate-tech initiative designed to work with nature by utilising the microalgae into living, intelligent carbon sinks for modern cities as microalgae does 10–50× higher COâ‚‚ capture than trees.

A New Way to Think About Climate Action

“Climate change is no longer a distant future problem. It is embedded in the air we breathe every day,” believes Mushroom World Group . “Tree plantations remain essential, but they cannot scale fast enough inside dense urban environments. AlgaeTree was born from a simple question, how can nature itself be engineered to work where pollution is highest?”

Unlike conventional air purifiers or carbon capture systems that are energy-intensive and limited to indoor or industrial use, AlgaeTree ™ uses microalgae, one of nature’s most efficient carbon absorbers, to actively remove COâ‚‚ and pollutants like PM2.5, PM10 from ambient air while releasing oxygen back into the environment.

Why Algae, and Why Now?

Microalgae are photosynthetic organisms capable of capturing 10–50 times more COâ‚‚ per unit area than trees, with growth cycles as short as 24–48 hours. Certain strains remain productive even at elevated carbon concentrations, making them uniquely suited for polluted urban corridors.

Each AlgaeTree™ unit captures up to 2 kg of COâ‚‚ per day, translating to nearly 700 kg of carbon dioxide removed annually at a single location. At the same time, its integrated filtration system removes 45–55% of PM2.5 and 60–70% of PM10, leading to a 10–15 point reduction in AQI within a 15-metre radius.

“Air pollution is not just a climate issue, it has become a public health emergency,” notes Team AlgaeTree. “Our goal was to create a solution that works continuously, requires minimal space, and delivers measurable impact right where people live and commute.”

Built for Indian Cities, Algae is the future of Climate-Tech

Developed by Mushroom World Group , AlgaeTree™ combines biotechnology, AI-driven monitoring, and renewable energy into a single, modular system. Powered by solar energy and supported by battery backup, each unit operates independently of the grid, making it suitable for deployment across:

Road dividers and highways

Public parks and gardens

Smart city zones

Corporate and institutional campuses

Metro corridors, railway stations, and airports

Industrial and high-emission zones The system’s transparent photobioreactor houses carefully selected microalgae strains such as Chlorella, Scenedesmus, and Coelastrella, optimised for high carbon uptake and resilience in polluted environments.

From Carbon Capture to Circular Economy

Beyond air purification, AlgaeTree™ supports a carbon-positive circular economy. The captured carbon is stored as algal biomass, which can be harvested and repurposed into biofuels, bioplastics, fertilizers, or sustainable materials, closing the loop between emissions and reuse.

“Carbon should not be treated as waste alone,” explains a Mushroom World Group spokesperson. “When managed correctly, it becomes a resource, and algae allow us to do that naturally.”

Aligning With National and Global Climate Goals

The AlgaeTree™ initiative aligns closely with India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Net Zero 2050 commitments, Smart City Mission, and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By making climate action visible, local, and data-driven, Mushroom World Group aims to help governments, institutions, and businesses meet sustainability targets more effectively.

Healing Nature, Nature’s Way

At its core, AlgaeTree™ reflects Mushroom World Group’s philosophy: technology must amplify nature, not replace it.

“We did not invent algae,” the team emphasizes. “It has always been here. We are simply learning how to think differently about it.”

As Indian cities search for scalable, space-efficient, and future-ready climate solutions, AlgaeTree ™ by Mushroom World Group offers a compelling vision, one where urban infrastructure doesn’t just consume resources, but actively cleans the air it breathes.

