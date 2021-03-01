The Indian arm of multinational professional services firm KPMG has appointed an Accenture executive as its national managing partner, it said on Monday.

Anindya Basu, who will be based out of Gurugram, will lead KPMG in India’s advisory services and clients and markets functions. Prior to this, he was serving as the senior managing director and country head for Accenture in India for five years.

“With his experience and deep knowledge of diverse sectors and solutions, he will provide leadership to our cohort of world-class advisory professionals and add significant value to our clients,” KPMG in India chairman and CEO Arun M Kumar said.

Basu has over three decades of experience in serving Indian and international clients. He has focused on strategy and execution across verticals such as consulting, technology, digital, and managed services.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Basu is a graduate of BITS-Pilani, and did his MBA in the United States. He has since spent nearly his entire career so far with Accenture, serving across multiple roles including consultant, partner, executive partner and managing partner.

KPMG is among the Big Four consulting firms -- the others are Deloitte, PwC, and EY. The company’s India operations began in 1993, and the firm has since opened offices in several parts of the country.

According to its website, some of the services include tax, advisory, infrastructure government and healthcare, and digital consulting.