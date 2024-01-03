Kotak’s second special situations PE fund bankrolling big-ticket pharma acquisition

Premium Eshwar Karra, CEO, Kotak Special Situations Fund

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers (previously Kotak Investment Advisors), the alternative investment arm of Kotak Group, which hit a first close of its second special situation fund garnering $1.25 billion to invest via equity, debt and hybrid capital in companies across sectors, is coming to back a large pharmaceutical acquisition. Kotak Strategic Situations ......