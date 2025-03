Exclusive: Kotak Alternate Asset set to invest in PE-backed healthcare firm

Pro Srini Sriniwasan, MD, Kotak Alternate Asset

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd is set to make a big-ticket investment in a healthcare company via a deal that may provide an exit route to another private equity firm, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The alternative asset management arm of Kotak Mahindra Group, which invested in GSK ......