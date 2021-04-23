Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Manufacturing
Manufacturing
By
Kotak Special Situations Fund sitting on 2x gains from Jindal Stainless bet
Photo Credit: Reuters

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) has doubled the value of its investment in Jindal Stainless Limited one year four months...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS