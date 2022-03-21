Kotak investment arm, Unicorn India, others back healthtech firm FutureCure

Healthtech platform FutureCure Health on Monday said it has racked up Series A funding of $4 million (Rs 30.4 crore) from a clutch of investors including Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), Unicorn India Ventures and RVCF India Growth Fund, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The startup plans to use the fresh money to develop technologies for diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases, FDA approvals and expand global footprint.

FutureCure, rolled out by Rajneesh Bhandari and Anita Bhandari in 2019, harnesses emerging technologies to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases like dizziness, migraine, tinnitus and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform further said it had treated patients with vertigo and dizziness in over 150 clinics and now aims to help patients with migraine and other chronic diseases.

“FutureCure is developing cutting-edge technologies to diagnose and treat chronic diseases like migraine, dizziness and others. It plans to launch various technologies for migraine patients, including wearable Neuromodulation and Biofeedback device.

In addition, the Digital Therapeutics app will help identify the triggers using AI and help manage lifestyle changes. The interactive app will also provide Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT),” said Rajneesh Bhandari, Co-Founder at FutureCure Health.

Anita Bhandari added, “Migraine affects over 12% of the global population. The incidence is much higher than diabetes or cardiac disease, especially in the age group of 20 to 50 years, which are the most productive years of a person's life.”

"Futurecure's model, coupling AI technology with a strong clinic network, is a market leader in providing on-demand migraine and dizziness diagnostic and treatment services and changing the way for millions of patients across the world. We look forward to working closely with the management team," said Gaurav Chowdhry, Vice President, RVCF India Growth Fund.

"Inaccurate diagnosis and treatment for ailments such as dizziness and Migraine is problem faced by both developing and developed parts of the world. Innovation done by FutureCure team falls under breakthrough category in the field of neuro sciences,”said Dhiraj Rajendran of KIAL.

India’s healthcare sector has been witnessing a boom as many players are showing interests in shaping up the country’s health space. Recently, GOQii Inc, a tech-enabled healthcare platform raised $50 million (around Rs 375 crore) in a Series C funding round led by Sumeru Ventures.

In another similar development, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, the healthcare-focused arm of private equity firm Tata Capital Ltd, has led a Series A funding of $10 million in new age health tech startup DeepTek Inc.