  KoinX looking to go international amid lingering confusion around crypto taxation

KoinX looking to go international amid lingering confusion around crypto taxation

By Dilasha Seth

  • 30 Jun 2023

Punit Agarwal, founder, KoinX

KoinX, an Indian crypto taxation platform backed by a slew of industry leaders, is set to scale its offerings to the United Kingdom and Australia in the upcoming quarter.   The one-year-old startup from Odisha, which enables users to calculate taxes on crypto transactions done across Web3 platforms, is also looking to raise ......

