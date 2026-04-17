KLIP Positions Content-First Storytelling as the Next Phase of Short-Form Growth, Backed by Early Adoption

India’s short-form video ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with platforms competing on scale, speed and constant output. The result is a market defined by volume, where content is produced and consumed in quick succession, often without continuity or lasting recall. As the category evolves, early traction, expanding distribution networks and scalable content pipelines are emerging as key indicators of long-term value in India’s streaming landscape.

Within this landscape, KLIP has entered as a micro-drama platform in India with a different approach. Rather than building around frequency and algorithms, the company is positioning itself as a content-first platform, where storytelling sits at the core of the product, supported by a growing slate of shows and distribution partnerships that extend its reach across a wider base of mobile-first audiences.

The shift reflects a broader change in audience behaviour. While short-form consumption continues to grow, so does fatigue. Viewers are engaging with more content than ever, yet increasingly seeking narratives that offer progression, character and emotional payoff. The

demand is no longer just for quick engagement, but for stories that can hold attention, even within shorter formats.

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KLIP’s model is built around this insight. Its shows are structured as short, episodic narratives where each instalment contributes to a larger storyline. The emphasis is on narrative continuity rather than isolated moments, aiming to bring the discipline of long-form storytelling into a shorter viewing window.

This approach is shaped by the backgrounds of its founders, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, who come from film and long-form content production. Their experience in scripting and narrative development ensures the platform’s focus on structure, pacing, and emotional engagement, even within compressed formats.

Since launch, the platform has built a catalogue of over 35 shows and more than 1,500 episodes, with a steady pipeline of new releases. Early traction has also been supported by celebrity-led storytelling, contributing to over 250,000 downloads within the first eight weeks and a growing monthly reach that now crosses 200 million across distribution channels, with 50,000+ monthly active users .

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Co-founder and strategy head Dev Gupta comments on these successful metrics, “Retention is the hardest problem in this category, anyone can get an install. What keeps users coming back to KLIP is the content itself: serialised cliffhangers that make leaving feel like a cost,

celebrity IP that creates real parasocial pull, and stories localised deeply enough that audiences feel seen. We're not relying on the standard playbook.”

At a time when much of the short-form ecosystem is driven by volume, KLIP’s positioning highlights an alternative path. By placing storytelling at the centre, it is aligning with a segment of viewers seeking more than just passive consumption. As the category continues to evolve, the next phase of growth may be shaped less by how much content is produced, and more by how well it is remembered. In that context, platforms built on narrative depth and consistency are likely to define long-term value in India’s evolving short-form content market.

Step into stories designed for your time. Download KLIP.

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NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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