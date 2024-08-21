KKR to sell 17% stake in India Grid Trust
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

KKR to sell 17% stake in India Grid Trust

By Reuters

  • 21 Aug 2024
KKR to sell 17% stake in India Grid Trust
Credit: Reuters

U.S. private equity firm KKR's affiliate, Esoteric, will sell a 17.3% stake in India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) for $213.6 million, the Indian investment firm said on Wednesday.

The sale involves 135.8 million IndiGrid shares at an offer price of 132 rupees each. The offer comprises a base offer of 9.66% stake with an oversubscription option of 7.66%.

Esoteric, a sponsor of IndiGrid, is also a majority unitholder of IndiGrid Investment Managers, holding a 74% stake. The latter is responsible for IndiGrid's operations, including cash flows, acquisitions, and divestments.

Advertisement

The share sale is scheduled for August 22 and 23, with Axis Capital, Ambit Capital, and SBICAP Securities appointed as selling brokers.

The BSE is the designated stock exchange.

Advertisement
KKRIndia Grid Trust

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

KKR to sell 17% stake in India Grid Trust

Infrastructure

KKR to sell 17% stake in India Grid Trust

Premium
Searchlight: EPC firm Eagle Infra keeps up growth pace as order book tops $1 bn

Infrastructure

Searchlight: EPC firm Eagle Infra keeps up growth pace as order book tops $1 bn

Premium
CapitaLand India Trust's new CEO has task cut out – cost control, capital base expansion

Infrastructure

CapitaLand India Trust's new CEO has task cut out – cost control, capital base expansion

Qatar Airways to buy 25% stake in South African carrier Airlink

Infrastructure

Qatar Airways to buy 25% stake in South African carrier Airlink

Continuum Green Energy gets $150 mn from Al Gore-backed climate investor

Infrastructure

Continuum Green Energy gets $150 mn from Al Gore-backed climate investor

JSW Cement, Warburg-backed Ecom Express file for IPOs

Infrastructure

JSW Cement, Warburg-backed Ecom Express file for IPOs

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW