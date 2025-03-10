KKR pursuing another Kerala-based hospital operator
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

KKR pursuing another Kerala-based hospital operator

Premium
KKR pursuing another Kerala-based hospital operator
Credit: Reuters

Private equity giant KKR is exploring another hospital deal in South India, two people aware of the development told VCCircle, as the buyout firm moves quickly to expand its presence in the country’s healthcare sector.  The New York-listed PE firm has struck four transactions in India’s healthcare sector over the last ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
PE-backed ASG Hospital renews M&A push with back-to-back takeover deals

Healthcare

PE-backed ASG Hospital renews M&A push with back-to-back takeover deals

Sun Pharma to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 mn

Healthcare

Sun Pharma to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 mn

Apollo Health buys Lucknow-based diagnostics company

Healthcare

Apollo Health buys Lucknow-based diagnostics company

Pro
Exclusive: Kotak Alternate Asset set to invest in PE-backed healthcare firm

Healthcare

Exclusive: Kotak Alternate Asset set to invest in PE-backed healthcare firm

Premium
PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

Healthcare

PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW