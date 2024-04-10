KKR-controlled JB Chemicals draws interest from PE firms, drugmakers

Premium Credit: Reuters

A clutch of suitors including pharmaceutical companies and bulge-bracket private equity firms have shown interest in picking up a majority stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Mumbai-listed JB Chemicals is controlled by US-based buyout firm KKR & Co, which bought an almost ......