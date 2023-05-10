facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News

KKR-controlled IndiGrid stitching bigger debt financing deal

By Aman Malik

  • 10 May 2023
Premium
KKR-controlled IndiGrid stitching bigger debt financing deal
Harsh Shah, CEO, IndiGrid

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) controlled by private equity firm KKR & Co, is finalising a big-ticket debt financing deal with a marquee international investor for five of its transmission assets. IndiGrid, India’s first InvIT in the power sector, currently operates 14 electricity transmission projects across India, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Sequoia backs SquareX; Castler, Agrizy, Soptle raise early-stage funding

TMT

Sequoia backs SquareX; Castler, Agrizy, Soptle raise early-stage funding

Premium
KKR-controlled IndiGrid stitching bigger debt financing deal

Infrastructure

KKR-controlled IndiGrid stitching bigger debt financing deal

Indian govt expands scope of money laundering law

General

Indian govt expands scope of money laundering law

NCLT admits Go First into insolvency, places moratorium on aircraft leases

Infrastructure

NCLT admits Go First into insolvency, places moratorium on aircraft leases

Premium
Grapevine: TPG exec to join rival PE firm; BPEA EQT plans a quick exit

Others

Grapevine: TPG exec to join rival PE firm; BPEA EQT plans a quick exit

Premium
LP commitments to Indian PE, VC, hedge funds cross $100 bn milestone

Finance

LP commitments to Indian PE, VC, hedge funds cross $100 bn milestone