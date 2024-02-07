facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • KKR beats estimates with 4% rise in Q4 earnings

KKR beats estimates with 4% rise in Q4 earnings

By Reuters

  • 07 Feb 2024
KKR beats estimates with 4% rise in Q4 earnings
Credit: Reuters

Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter distributable earnings rose 4%, buoyed by strong growth in income from asset sales in addition to management and transaction fees.

After-tax distributable earnings, which represents the cash used to pay shareholder dividends, rose to $888.5 million from $851.9 million a year earlier. That resulted in distributable earnings per share of $1, which was higher than the mean Wall Street analyst estimate of 91 cents, according to LSEG data.

KKR said its net profit from asset sales surged 85% to $359.6 million during the quarter, with divestments across its private equity and infrastructure portfolios.

Advertisement

Fee-related earnings jumped 21% to $675.4 million, driven by higher management fee income and stronger revenue from transaction fees that KKR generates mainly by arranging financing for its own deals.

KKR's private equity funds gained 3% in the fourth quarter, infrastructure funds were up 5%, while leveraged credit funds rose 3%. The value of its opportunistic real estate portfolio, however, fell 1%.

Blackstone Inc, the world's largest private equity firm, also reported a 4% rise in its distributable earnings last week, as well as a 3.5% gain in the value of its corporate private equity funds and a 3.8% decline in its opportunistic real estate portfolio.

Advertisement

KKR's net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) soared to $1 billion, up from $121.1 million a year earlier, driven by investment income from its asset management business.

KKR raised $31 billion of new capital, made investments worth $16 billion, retained nearly $100 billion of unspent capital, and had $553 billion of total assets under management. It declared a dividend of 16.5 cents per share.

Advertisement
KKRBlackstone

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

SoftBank likely to score profit this quarter after five straight bouts of losses

Finance

SoftBank likely to score profit this quarter after five straight bouts of losses

Cactus Venture Partners marks final close of first fund

Finance

Cactus Venture Partners marks final close of first fund

KKR beats estimates with 4% rise in Q4 earnings

Finance

KKR beats estimates with 4% rise in Q4 earnings

Premium
PE firm, impact investor stare at forgettable outcome as Jana SFB goes public

Finance

PE firm, impact investor stare at forgettable outcome as Jana SFB goes public

Early-stage VC firm GrowthCap Ventures marks first close of maiden fund

Finance

Early-stage VC firm GrowthCap Ventures marks first close of maiden fund

Mufin Green Finance snags $17 mn in fresh equity round

Finance

Mufin Green Finance snags $17 mn in fresh equity round

Advertisement