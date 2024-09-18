KKR-backed Hero Future Energies announces mega investment plan
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

KKR-backed Hero Future Energies announces mega investment plan

By Reuters

  • 18 Sep 2024
KKR-backed Hero Future Energies announces mega investment plan
Credit: Pixabay

Indian conglomerate Hero Group's power production unit plans to invest $20 billion over the next six years to scale up its capacity by nearly 16 times, chairman Rahul Munjal told Reuters at an industry event on Tuesday.

Hero Future Energies, backed by global investors such as KKR and International Finance Corporation (IFC), aims to increase its capacity to 30 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 from an installed 1.9 GW currently.

Indian companies are expanding their renewable energy capacity, with the government aiming to add at least 500 GW of clean energy by 2030 to reduce emissions.

Advertisement

Larger rival Tata Power announced investments worth $9 billion to quadruple its renewable capacity, with similar pledges coming from Reliance Industries and Adani Green Energy at renewable energy conference RE-Invest, held in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Hero's capacity additions will go towards producing wind and solar energy as well as battery storage technologies, and will be funded internally and through a mix of debt and equity, Munjal said.    

The company, which already owns renewable energy projects in India, Ukraine and Vietnam, expects 3.4 GW of capacity, currently under construction, to be commissioned in the next two years. 

Advertisement
Hero GroupHero Future EnergiesKKRInternational Finance Corporation

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

KfW's unit plans to double India investment to $1 bn

Finance

KfW's unit plans to double India investment to $1 bn

KKR-backed Hero Future Energies announces mega investment plan

Infrastructure

KKR-backed Hero Future Energies announces mega investment plan

South African PE Metier strikes seventh bet from sustainability-focused fund

Infrastructure

South African PE Metier strikes seventh bet from sustainability-focused fund

Pro
Electric mobility company JBM gets $100 mn commitment from offshore investors

Infrastructure

Electric mobility company JBM gets $100 mn commitment from offshore investors

Premium
Spanish renewable energy firm Acciona in talks to sell India wind power asset

Infrastructure

Spanish renewable energy firm Acciona in talks to sell India wind power asset

Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed IndiQube comes within stone's throw of FY24 revenue target

Infrastructure

Bottomline: PE-backed IndiQube comes within stone's throw of FY24 revenue target

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW