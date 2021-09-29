KKR to sell 6.6% stake in Max Healthcare Institute for $300 mn

American private equity major KKR is selling a 6.57% stake in Max Healthcare Institute Ltd worth $300 million or Rs 2,220 crore in a block trade, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

KKR affiliate Kayak investments Holdings Pte Ltd is selling as much as 63.47 million shares of Max Healthcare at an indicative price range of Rs 350-369.7 apiece, a discount of as much as 5.3% to the closing price of the scrip on Tuesday.

As of 30 June, Kayak Investments held a 47.24% stake in Max Healthcare.

Investment banks Citigroup, Jefferies and Kotak Securities are advising KKR on the transaction.