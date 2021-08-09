KKR’s Rupen Jhaveri to leave the firm

Rupen Jhaveri, managing director of private equity at KKR India, is leaving the firm after a twelve year tenure, two people close to the development told VCCircle.

Jhaveri, a graduate of Leonard N Stern School of Business of New York University, joined KKR in 2009 as part of its founding team in India.

He has led investments in Alliance Tires, Magma Fincorp, Dalmia Cement, Max Financial Services, Emerald Media, SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Infratel, HDFC Ltd., Ramky Enviro Engineers, Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail, according to his profile on KKR’s website.

KKR declined to comment while Jhaveri did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Moneycontrol first reported Jhaveri’s exit from KKR.

Last December, KKR appointed former TPG partner Gaurav Trehan as its India head for private equity in a restructuring of its leadership team which saw its founding CEO Sanjay Nayar moving to the role of chairman in India.

Trehan is also now the country head and the chief executive officer for KKR in India.

The firm is currently investing in India from its fourth Asia fund which closed at $15 billion in April 2021.

Its most recent deal was in Vini Cosmetics, where it acquired a controlling stake for $625 million.

Over the past 12 months, KKR has acquired a controlling stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals; and smaller stakes in Lenskart, an omni-channel eyewear retailer; Five Star, a lender to small businesses; Reliance Jio, a technology platform that provides digital services; and Reliance Retail.