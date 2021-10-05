KKR\'s Bhuvan Srinivasan to join Nexus, Blume-backed startup Ultrahuman

Bhuvan Srinivasan, a director at private equity giant KKR, will join metabolic fitness startup Ultrahuman Healthcare that is backed by venture capital firms such as Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures.

"After 10 years in private equity I’ve decided to take the plunge and join a startup!" said Srinivasan in a LinkedIn post. He added that he will join Ultrahuman to build the future of metabolic health, wearables and longevity for India and the globe without specifying his role.

Srivasan had joined KKR in 2014 as an associate and went on to become principal in 2015 and director in 2019. His first job was being an R&D scientist for glucose sensors at Medtronic Diabetes. He later worked at companies such as Bain & Co and also had a short stint at Baring Private Equity Asia.

Ultrahuman was founded in 2019 by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal with an aim to drive metabolic fitness for the masses with a wearable, a patch of sorts, that enables real-time glucose tracking.

In August, the Bengaluru and Los Angeles based Ultrahuman raised $17.5 million (close to Rs 130 crore) in a Series B round of funding.

The investment was led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund.

Marquee founders and angels also participated in the round, including Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, Sandeep Singhal, Kunal Shah, Sujeet Kumar, Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar, Gaurav Munjal, Revant Bhate, Mohit Gupta, Vikram Dhingra, and Roman Saini.