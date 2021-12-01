Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
KKR in talks to invest in Shriram Group’s general insurance unit
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity giant KKR & Co is in talks to invest in Shriram General Insurance Co Ltd., as the Shriram Group’s plan...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT