KKR-backed Emerald Media sells Cosmos-Maya stake to NewQuest

Secondary private equity transactions specialist NewQuest Capital Partners said on Monday it had acquired a majority stake in animation firm Cosmos-Maya. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

NewQuest acquired the stake in Cosmos-Maya from Emerald Media, a vehicle set up by private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co Ltd (KKR) to invest in media and entertainment across Asia. KKR bought a controlling stake in the company in January 2018.

Based in Mumbai, Cosmos-Maya is behind the popular animated series Motu Patlu, Selfie with Bajrangi, Titoo, Dabangg and several marquee Indian and international shows. The company was founded by filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi and is based in Singapore and India.

After making inroads into the Indian markets, the company has been expanding its operations in western markets producing television series, shows and independent feature films for platforms in Europe and the US.

“Their (NewQuest) experience, network and industry knowledge will help supercharge our growth, organically and through strategic acquisitions,” Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya, said in a statement.

NewQuest focusses on the Asia-Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Mumbai. It was established in 2011 and currently manages four funds with capital commitments of over $2.4 billion.

“With a portfolio of over 20 IPs and a highly talented team, we strongly believe that Cosmos-Maya is exceptionally well placed to consolidate its leadership position in the segment,” Amit Gupta, partner and head of India and Southeast Asia at NewQuest said.

GCA acted as financial advisor to the deal, while SNG & Partners and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal advisors.