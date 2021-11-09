KKR appoints former ICICI Bank chairman K V Kamath as senior advisor

Global alternative assets manager KKR & Co said it has appointed K V Kamath as a senior advisor to KKR India, with immediate effect.

“We are pleased to welcome K V as a senior advisor to our team in India, and are excited to learn from his terrific insights as we continue to invest in the growth of India,"

Gaurav Trehan, Partner & CEO of KKR India, said.

"He joins at an exciting time for KKR in India, and I am confident of the value that he will bring to our franchise and businesses,” Trehan added.

Kamath has over five decades of experience building and leading large Indian businesses.

Most recently, he was the first President of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS nations, from its founding in 2015 until 2020.

Earlier, Kamath was also the chairman of ICICI Bank and Infosys Limited. In October 2021, he was appointed the Chairperson of India’s newly established National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development.

In 2008, Kamath received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India.

“I am excited by the opportunity to work alongside Gaurav and the broader KKR team and welcome the chance to leverage my experience to help Indian businesses elevate and meet their full potential,” Kamath said.

KKR said that the PE firm looks to add value to its portfolio companies through access to its substantial network and the expertise of industry specialists, including KKR’s senior advisors.

So far, KKR has committed approximately $7 billion of equity in asset classes that include private equity and infrastructure, the firm said.

In 2021, KKR acquired a majority stake in branded personal care and beauty products company, Vini Cosmetics; a minority stake in eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Pvt ltd.; and Five Star Business Finance, a lender to small businesses. KKR also acquired a portfolio of road assets this year.