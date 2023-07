Kirtane & Pandit, three other accounting firms to merge

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Kirtane & Pandit LLP (K&P), an accounting, auditing, and consulting firm, has merged with three firms to consolidate its presence in the sector. The firms that merged with K&P are Mumbai-based RU Kamath & Co., New Delhi-based PGSJ & Co., and Pune’s Purandare & Narwadkar. The merger aims to enhance the strength ......