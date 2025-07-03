Khosla Ventures-backed Even Healthcare targets fresh funding

Managed healthcare company Even Healthcare, backed by Khosla Ventures, is planning to raise fresh capital, as it enters the brick-and-mortar hospital space, a person familiar with the company’s plans told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based startup, which is transitioning from a digital-first model to a full-stack healthcare delivery platform, is looking to raise ......