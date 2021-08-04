Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani’s IPO to triple Temasek’s seven year bet
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Singapore state investor Temasek is sitting on 3x returns from its seven-year bet on market bound Devyani International which...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...