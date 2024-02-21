facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Kellogg's spinoff, others in fray to pick up majority stake in local health snacks player

Kellogg's spinoff, others in fray to pick up majority stake in local health snacks player

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 21 Feb 2024
Premium
Kellogg's spinoff, others in fray to pick up majority stake in local health snacks player

US-based packaged food giant Kellogg’s spinoff, India’s biggest tobacco retailer ITC and nutrition platform Healthkart are among a string of suitors in a race to acquire controlling stake in a homegrown health food brand, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  The companies are looking to strike an ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Jungle Ventures doubles down on ice cream brand NIC

Consumer

Jungle Ventures doubles down on ice cream brand NIC

Premium
Kellogg's spinoff, others in fray to pick up majority stake in local health snacks player

Consumer

Kellogg's spinoff, others in fray to pick up majority stake in local health snacks player

CL Educate hikes stake in 361DM, gets board control

Consumer

CL Educate hikes stake in 361DM, gets board control

Premium
Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet

Consumer

Verlinvest wraps up $200 mn exit from first India bet

Fireside-backed petcare startup Supertails snags Series B cheque

Consumer

Fireside-backed petcare startup Supertails snags Series B cheque

Premium
Temasek-backed Country Delight eyes fresh funding

Consumer

Temasek-backed Country Delight eyes fresh funding

Advertisement