Kedias back in packaging biz after selling Manjushree to Advent

Premium Ankit, Kedia, MD, Manjushree Packtek

The Kedia family, which sold a large stake in Manjushree Technopack to private equity firm Kedaara Capital and later saw Advent International complete a buyout of their flagship business, have re-entered the packaging industry with an acquisition, around three years after they sold their balance stake as part of the ......