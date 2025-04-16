Kedaara strategic partner CD&R's big-ticket India deal moves forward

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

American buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a strategic partner to homegrown private equity firm Kedaara Capital, is moving forward with the India leg of a multi-billion-dollar global deal after a four-month delay. CD&R, which raised about $26 billion for its 12th global flagship fund that hit the final close ......