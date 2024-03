Kedaara, Partners Group strike gold from India PE bet despite a setback

Premium Nishant Sharma, founder and managing partner, Kedaara Capital

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which is in the midst of raising a record sum under its fourth India-focused fund, and its Swiss co-investor Partners Group have made a $165 million exit move. The two private equity firms, which have jointly done at least two control deals in India, have sold nearly a third of ......