Kedaara missing the exit benchmark as portfolio firm targets $825 mn valuation

Pro (From left) Kedaara founders Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma and Nishant Sharma

Homegrown private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which raised India’s largest sector-agnostic PE fund last year with a corpus of $1.74 billion, is all set to exit a manufacturing company with weak annualized returns on its investment. The PE firm, which made two forgettable exits and generated two bumper harvests in 2024, will ......