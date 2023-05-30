Kedaara eyes another healthcare bet, looks at majority stake in hospital chain

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Kedaara Capital, which has previously backed a number of healthcare companies such as drugmaker Ami Lifesciences, pathology chain Vijaya Diagnostics and eye-care chain ASG Eye Hospital, is now eyeing a majority stake in another hospital operator, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based private equity firm is in early stage of discussion ......