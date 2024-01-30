Kedaara Capital hires former Lakme exec to build consumer healthcare platform

Pushkaraj Shenai, Group CEO, Kedaara Healthcare

Mumbai-based private equity major Kedaara Capital has hired a former Lakme executive to build its consumer healthcare platform. The homegrown PE firm, which has backed companies such as beauty and personal care e-commerce platform Purplle, education-focused lender Avanse Financial Services, eyewear unicorn Lenskart, dermatology chain Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic and ......