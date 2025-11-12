Kedaara-backed Juspay’s revenue jumps 61% in FY25, profitability improves

Credit: Thinkstock

Kedaara Capital-backed payments technology firm Juspay ended the financial year 2025 with a significant improvement in its topline, driven by a sharp rise in transaction volumes and an expanding global footprint.

The Bengaluru-based company reported revenue of Rs 514 crore for the year, up 61% from the previous fiscal year, and profit before tax of Rs 27 crore and profit after tax of Rs 62 crore including an exceptional item of Rs 35 crore in deferred tax. In FY24, the company reported a loss before tax of Rs 96 crore.

The company's statement said that improved operational efficiency and software cost optimisation helped support profitability.

Advertisement

Founded in 2012, Juspay builds payment infrastructure that connects merchants, banks, and payment gateways through its orchestration layer. Its technology enables easier checkout, authentication, and transaction routing for large digital platforms, reducing payment failures and improving speed. The company serves over 500 global clients, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google, IndiGo, Swiggy, and Zepto.

Juspay said that daily transaction volumes rose from 175 million to over 300 million a year ago, while its annualised total payment volume (TPV) more than doubled from $400 billion to $1 trillion over the same period. The growth came on the back of higher digital payment activity and the addition of new enterprise clients, including Agoda, Amadeus, HSBC, Tiket, and Zurich Insurance.

The company employs over 1,500 people across its offices in Bengaluru, San Francisco, Dubai, Dublin, São Paulo, and Singapore. It also expanded its overseas presence with new offices across the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America as part of its push to build a broader international network.

Advertisement

Juspay co-founder and chief operating officer Sheetal Lalwani said the company aims to maintain profitability in FY26 while investing in product development and technology. “We will continue to build secure and interoperable infrastructure that enables seamless experiences for enterprises, banks, and consumers,” Lalwani said.

In the coming year, Juspay plans to advance its work in AI-driven payments, authentication tools such as passkeys and biometrics, and its open-source orchestration platform Hyperswitch. The company is also developing new infrastructure for banks and exploring biometric payment solutions in Brazil’s Pix ecosystem.

Juspay had last raised $60 million (around Rs 532 crore) in April 2025 in a Series D round led by Kedaara Capital, with participation from existing investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Accel.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments