Kedaara-backed Impetus hires former LTIMindtree, Cognizant exec as CEO

Impetus Technologies, an enterprise data and AI engineering services company backed by private equity firm Kedaara Capital, has appointed Nachiket Deshpande as its chief executive officer.

Deshpande brings over three decades of experience across technology organizations. Before joining Impetus, he was an executive board member at Mumbai-listed LTIMindtree. As the president of its AI business, he helped shape the company’s AI strategy and launched BlueVerse, its packaged Agentic AI offering, Impetus said in a statement.

Previously, Deshpande worked for two decades at Cognizant, where he held leadership roles overseeing the firm’s capabilities across AI, data, cloud, banking and financial services.

“For the past two decades, Impetus has delivered software-led services in big data, machine learning, data on the cloud, and now in the AI world. It truly represents the kind of organization that defines what’s next,” said Deshpande.

The appointment comes more than 10 months after Kedaara invested $350 million in Impetus, which is headquartered in the US and has six offices in India.

Impetus offers advanced data engineering, cloud, and innovative Agentic AI solutions. In addition to its data, analytics, and AI service offerings, Impetus’ enterprise software product offerings include LeapLogicä, a globally recognized cloud and data migration accelerator.

Impetus focuses on financial services, healthcare and travel sectors, and has established partnerships with global vendors such as AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Snowflake.

Kedaara is one of India’s leading PE firms. It was founded in 2012 by Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma, and Nishant Sharma. It focuses on growth-oriented majority and minority investments and manages assets worth over $6 billion. The firm has raised four funds, with its latest vehicle reaching a final close after securing around $1.74 billion. Kedaara invests in sectors such as manufacturing, financial services, technology, consumer and healthcare.

Kedaara counts value retail chain Vishal Mega Mart, eyewear unicorn Lenskart, SaaS firm Perfios and Aavas Financiers among its portfolio companies.

