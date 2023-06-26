facebook-page-view
  Karnataka government-backed Kitven floats its largest-ever VC fund

Karnataka government-backed Kitven floats its largest-ever VC fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 26 Jun 2023
Karnataka government-backed Kitven floats its largest-ever VC fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Karnataka Innovation and Technology Venture (Kitven), a state and central government financial institutions-backed venture capital firm, has hit the road to raise its largest ever investment vehicle that could buoy its total assets under management (AUM) to almost Rs 300 crore, VCCircle has gathered. Kitven, which has invested in medtech startups like Fibroheal, String Bio, Jiva, Prodigy Technovations, SenseGiz, Pinaka, ......

