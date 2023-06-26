Karnataka government-backed Kitven floats its largest-ever VC fund

Premium
Karnataka Innovation and Technology Venture (Kitven), a state and central government financial institutions-backed venture capital firm, has hit the road to raise its largest ever investment vehicle that could buoy its total assets under management (AUM) to almost Rs 300 crore, VCCircle has gathered. Kitven, which has invested in medtech startups like Fibroheal, String Bio, Jiva, Prodigy Technovations, SenseGiz, Pinaka, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.