Kalaari Capital, DS Group double down on consumer bet as valuation jumps

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Venture capital firm Kalaari Capital and privately held Dharampal Satyapal Group, a homegrown conglomerate that operates in food and beverages, confectioneries, agriculture, and luxury retail segments, have doubled down on one of their common portfolio companies, VCCircle has gathered. Vani Kola-led Kalaari and DS Group, which has invested in a few ......