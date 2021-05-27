Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Kalaari-backed ambulance startup in hot pursuit of a Series A deal from health VCs
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

StanPlus Technology Pvt Ltd, a startup offering ambulance services for large hospitals, is in discussions with several domestic...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...