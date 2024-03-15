Kae Capital backs GobbleCube; Pravega bets on Fluid Analytics

Asim R. Bhalerao, co-founder, Fluid Analytics

Brand analytics platform GobbleCube and climatetech startup Fluid Analytics have secured early-stage funding, the companies said Friday.

The brand analytics platform raised $1.9 million in a seed funding round led by Kae Capital. The round also saw participation from US-based consumer fund CRV and some angel investors.

GobbleCube aims to use this round of funding for its go-to-market strategy, starting with India, Southeast Asia and the US. It will also use the money to improve its product engineering capabilities.

The startup was founded by Manas Gupta, Srikumar Nair and Nitesh Jindal. It automates data and decision-making processes across the entire e-commerce value chain to improve share of voice, minimize out-of-stock and prevent revenue leakages using artificial intelligence and automation to present brands with actionable insights.

Kae Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm. It has backed companies like consumer nutrition platform Healthkart, on-demand manufacturing network Zetwerk, and lendingtech startup Loantap, among others. The firm made the final close of its Winners Fund II at $50 million (around Rs 410 crore) in 2023.

Fluid Analytics raised $1.6 million (Rs 13.3 crore) in an ongoing pre-Series A funding round led by Pravega Ventures. The round also saw participation from an angel investor whose name wasn’t disclosed.

The funding round will enable the company to expand its presence across geographies, with a special focus on North America.

Fluid Analytics is a cleantech startup deploying data analytics for solving urban water pollution. It was founded by Nidhi Jain and Asim R. Bhalerao. It claims to have successfully deployed solutions for helping cities control sanitary sewer overflows and inflow and infiltration. The company’s technology monitors a spectrum of pipeline conditions.

“Given the stress on water systems worldwide due to climate change and population growth, Fluid Analytics offers a strategy to improve cities' water resilience,” said Mukul Singhal, co-founder and partner at Pravega.

