facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Jupiter India-backed Himatsingka Seide snags cheque from offshore investor

Jupiter India-backed Himatsingka Seide snags cheque from offshore investor

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 29 Mar 2023
Premium
Jupiter India-backed Himatsingka Seide snags cheque from offshore investor
Credit: Pexels

Listed home textile manufacturing company Himatsingka Seide Ltd, which designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of textile products is set to receive a cheque from an international investor, who has been on an investment spree in the country recently. The Jupiter India Fund-backed manufacturer has received up to $69 million ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Yulu seeing FY24 as turnaround year, sights major expansion

TMT

Yulu seeing FY24 as turnaround year, sights major expansion

Grapevine: Piramal, TPG set to exit Shriram General Insurance

General

Grapevine: Piramal, TPG set to exit Shriram General Insurance

Premium
Jupiter India-backed Himatsingka Seide snags cheque from offshore investor

Manufacturing

Jupiter India-backed Himatsingka Seide snags cheque from offshore investor

DesignCafé gets a top-up from WestBridge; Vitraya, Serigen, Nourish You raise funding

TMT

DesignCafé gets a top-up from WestBridge; Vitraya, Serigen, Nourish You raise funding

Temasek injects fresh capital into upGrad

TMT

Temasek injects fresh capital into upGrad

Lifelong Group-led consortium snaps up GoMechanic

TMT

Lifelong Group-led consortium snaps up GoMechanic

Advertisement