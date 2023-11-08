Julius Baer snags more capital for maiden India-focused equity fund

Premium Rahul Malhotra, Head Private Banking, Global India & Developed Markets, Julius Baer

Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) Pvt Ltd, the local wealth management arm of the Swiss private banking group, has raised additional capital for its maiden India-focused fund to invest in the equity market. The open-ended fund, domiciled in Ireland, was launched in September and seeks to attract investments from investors ......