JSW Steel to buy $120 mn stake in Australian firm to expand coal reserves
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • JSW Steel to buy $120 mn stake in Australian firm to expand coal reserves

JSW Steel to buy $120 mn stake in Australian firm to expand coal reserves

By Reuters

  • 13 Aug 2024
JSW Steel to buy $120 mn stake in Australian firm to expand coal reserves
JSW's logo on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, Feb. 11, 2016. | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

India's top steelmaker JSW Steel said on Monday it will buy a 67% stake in an Australian private firm for $120 million in a bid to expand its coal reserves.

JSW Steel said it will buy the stake in M Res NSW HCC, an affiliate of coal trading firm M Resources, which along with Singapore's Golden Energy had earlier this year bought South32's Illawarra metallurgical coal business for $1.65 billion.

After South32's sale of its coal business is completed, due in September, JSW Steel said it has proposed a contract with Illawarra to purchase hard coking coal in proportion to its indirect interest in Golden Energy and its units.

Advertisement

Having indirect equity ownership of these coking coal mines will help JSW Steel source coal at market-linked prices, said Kunal Kothari, research analyst at Centrum Broking.

"The deal will allow availability of coal for the company even in times of inconsistency and disruptions in coal supply."

With the deal, JSW Steel will hold stake in coal mines in the south of Australia with reserves of 99 million metric tonnes and capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per annum.

Advertisement

The company said it will buy the stake through its Netherlands-based unit, and will invest a further $50 million by 2023.

Raw material security and cost optimisation remain a key strategic priority for the company, and the deal is a step forward in achieving those objectives, JSW said in a statement.

Advertisement
JSW Steel

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Everstone Capital signing off from a legacy bet with a lemon

Manufacturing

Everstone Capital signing off from a legacy bet with a lemon

Ather enters unicorn club with fresh funding from NIIF

Manufacturing

Ather enters unicorn club with fresh funding from NIIF

JSW Steel to buy $120 mn stake in Australian firm to expand coal reserves

Manufacturing

JSW Steel to buy $120 mn stake in Australian firm to expand coal reserves

Premium
Kedaara, Quadria in talks to pick up stake in botanical extracts maker

Manufacturing

Kedaara, Quadria in talks to pick up stake in botanical extracts maker

Mahindra seeks govt nod for $3 bn JV with China's Shaanxi

Manufacturing

Mahindra seeks govt nod for $3 bn JV with China's Shaanxi

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric jumps 20% after flat debut

Manufacturing

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric jumps 20% after flat debut

Advertisement