Jordan's ISSF pumps additional capital in an existing portfolio bet

Premium Mohammad al-Muhtaseb, CEO, ISSF

Jordan’s Innovative Startups and Small and Medium Enterprises Fund (ISSF) has made a limited partner-style follow-on investment in an existing portfolio bet that backs early-stage startups in the region. ISSF, a $98 million fund, whose portfolio includes vehicles by Oasis 500, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, Arzan Venture, Access Bridge Ventures, Global ......