facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Jordan's ISSF pumps additional capital in an existing portfolio bet

Jordan's ISSF pumps additional capital in an existing portfolio bet

By Dilasha Seth

  • 18 Mar 2024
Premium
Jordan's ISSF pumps additional capital in an existing portfolio bet
Mohammad al-Muhtaseb, CEO, ISSF

Jordan’s Innovative Startups and Small and Medium Enterprises Fund (ISSF) has made a limited partner-style follow-on investment in an existing portfolio bet that backs early-stage startups in the region. ISSF, a $98 million fund, whose portfolio includes vehicles by Oasis 500, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, Arzan Venture, Access Bridge Ventures, Global ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Cedar Capital marks first close of maiden fund

Finance

Cedar Capital marks first close of maiden fund

Premium
Jordan's ISSF pumps additional capital in an existing portfolio bet

Finance

Jordan's ISSF pumps additional capital in an existing portfolio bet

Premium
Scope sets target for debut VC fund's final close, to expand investment focus

Finance

Scope sets target for debut VC fund's final close, to expand investment focus

Premium
To float new private credit fund, expand investment focus: Aquilon's Abhay Asrani

Finance

To float new private credit fund, expand investment focus: Aquilon's Abhay Asrani

Premium
SucSEED Venture set to float maiden VC fund

Finance

SucSEED Venture set to float maiden VC fund

Paytm Payments Bank to cut about 20% of staff as business halt looms

Finance

Paytm Payments Bank to cut about 20% of staff as business halt looms

Advertisement