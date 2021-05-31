Jobsgaar, Accio Robotics, FundEnable raise funding

Hyperlocal job search platform Jobsgaar Technologies secured an undisclosed amount in cash from Hyderabad-based SucSEED Indovation Fund and other angels as part of its seed round.

The funding will help the company to establish proof of concept and fund its product development and growth, the firm said.

Angles that invested in this round include Rohit Chanana, Jasminder Singh Gulati, Poonam Kaul, Sunil Kamath, Mandeep Singh and Gunjan Paharia.

Founded in May 2020 by Atul Pratap Singh, Jobsgaar addresses job loss impact and helps employers connect with the workforce at their native place.

Accio Robotics

Accio Robotics, a robotics automation company, has raised a fresh round of funding led by Uday Sodhi, co-founder of Founder's Room Capital.

The fundraise also saw investors including Jignesh Kenia, Utpal Doshi, Girish Jain, and Pankaj Bhargava and others from the CIO Angel Network.

“This investment will not only help us intensify our product development efforts but also provide a platform for Accio Robotics to be able to penetrate a wider market with much more widespread impact,” Tuhin Sharma, co-founder of Accio Robotics, said.

Accio Robotics, founded by Tuhin Sharma and Pranav Srinivasan, is a portfolio company of 100X.VC. It builds autonomous mobile robots capable of handling goods from one point to another without human intervention.

FundEnable

FundEnable, a platform that upskills and prepares entrepreneurs to raise capital, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from BSE’s BIL Ryerson Technology Startup Incubation Foundation.

The funds were raised from the government’s NIDHI Seed Support System and other angels including Rachit Poddar, the platform said.

FundEnable demystifies the fundraising process, it said.