JM Financial Private Equity bets on bottled water firm

Premium Clear plans to grow its distribution and production capacity | Credit: Clear/Facebook

The private equity arm of JM Financial Ltd, which offers investment banking, lending, wealth management, and alternative asset management services, has backed a Gujarat-based bottled water maker that scaled up by more than five times in the last five years. JM Financial Private Equity has invested Rs 45 crore ($5.4 million) in ......