JM Financial PE names new managing director

Premium
JM Financial Private Equity, the equity investment arm of the Mumbai-based JM Financial group, on Monday said it has promoted one of its senior executives as the managing director of the firm. JM Financial PE, which is currently investing from its third investment vehicle, has elevated its current director Vinit Rai to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.