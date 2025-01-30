JK Paper to acquire Quadragen VetHealth, forays into animal nutrition business
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • JK Paper to acquire Quadragen VetHealth, forays into animal nutrition business

JK Paper to acquire Quadragen VetHealth, forays into animal nutrition business

By Prithvi Durai

  • 30 Jan 2025
JK Paper to acquire Quadragen VetHealth, forays into animal nutrition business
Credit: Pexels

JK Paper Ltd, part of the Singhania family-led JK Group, has agreed to acquire animal nutrition products maker Quadragen VetHealth Pvt. Ltd in a bid to diversify its business beyond paper and packaging products manufacturing. 

JK Paper, one of the leading paper manufacturers in India, said in a stock-exchange filing it will initially acquire 65% of Quadragen for about Rs 300 crore in cash and the remaining 35% within the next four years.   

The deal pegs Quadragen’s current equity value around Rs 460 crore and its enterprise value, which takes into account the company’s debt and cash balance, at around Rs 390 crore, a JK Paper executive told VCCircle. 

Advertisement

Quadragen manufactures animal health and nutrition products for poultry, pets, equine, swine, and dairy. Some of its products include feed ingredients and additives, vitamins, and mineral premixes. In 2023-24, Quadragen’s revenue increased by 7% to Rs 151.96 crore. Net profit jumped 39% to Rs 35.4 crore. 

In its exchange filing, JK Paper said this acquisition is a “new opportunity for the company to grow”. Indeed, the paper manufacturer has been trying to diversify from its core paper manufacturing business with inorganic growth. 

In October 2023, it acquired packaging company Manipal Utility Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 90 crore. Thereafter in December last year, it embarked on merging its packaging subsidiaries—Horizon Packs Pvt. Ltd., Securipax Packaging Pvt. Ltd. and JKPL Utility Packaging Solutions as a consolidation and restructuring exercise. 

Advertisement

Also in December last year, the company acquired a 60% stake in Radhesham Wellpack Pvt. Ltd for about Rs 63 crore. It will buy the balance 40% within two years, it said at the time. Radhesham manufactures corrugated boxes, corrugated sheets and other corrugated packaging products. 

Singhi Advisors advised JK Paper on the latest transaction.

Meanwhile, the JK Paper board also approved the financial results for the quarter ended December. JK Paper’s net profit tumbled 72% to Rs 65.39 crore from Rs 235.11 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell around 4% to Rs 1,631.99 crore.   

Advertisement

Reacting to the earnings, shares of JK Paper were trading down 6% at Rs 358.45 on the BSE. 

JK Paper Ltd

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Top GPs, family office-anchored funds back industrial firm at over $1 bn valuation

Manufacturing

Top GPs, family office-anchored funds back industrial firm at over $1 bn valuation

Pro
TPG set to strike new private equity deal in India

Manufacturing

TPG set to strike new private equity deal in India

Tata Electronics buys 60% stake in Pegatron local arm for iPhone plant

Manufacturing

Tata Electronics buys 60% stake in Pegatron local arm for iPhone plant

Premium
Turkish PE Mediterra monetises nine-year-old bet on elevator control systems maker

Manufacturing

Turkish PE Mediterra monetises nine-year-old bet on elevator control systems maker

GEF Capital-backed EPack Prefab files for IPO

Manufacturing

GEF Capital-backed EPack Prefab files for IPO

Premium
Searchlight: Dhoti maker Premier group's growth hinges on cotton prices, demand uptick

Manufacturing

Searchlight: Dhoti maker Premier group's growth hinges on cotton prices, demand uptick

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW