Jito-backed AI platform AayushBharat to raise funding as part of seed round

Premium Sunil Kumar Singhvi, vice chairman and Pooja Mehta, CIO, JITO angel network

Artificial intelligence platform AayushBharat, backed by Jito Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), along with angel investors like Piyush Jain, Vishal and Varun Bhatia, is in the process of raising funding as part of its seed round, people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The Jaipur-based AI startup aims to secure anywhere ......