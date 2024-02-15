facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Jacob Ballas, Resurgence PE's wait to monetize legacy India bet gets longer

Jacob Ballas, Resurgence PE's wait to monetize legacy India bet gets longer

By TEAM VCC

  • 15 Feb 2024
Premium
Jacob Ballas, Resurgence PE's wait to monetize legacy India bet gets longer
Credit: Thinkstock

Mid-market private equity firms Jacob Ballas and Resurgence PE Investments, which manages the now-defunct Avigo Capital’s legacy portfolio, will have to wait longer to monetize one of their decade-old India bets.  The two PE firms had struck a twin deal more than 12 years go to back North India-based businessmen brothers ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Jacob Ballas, Resurgence PE's wait to monetize legacy India bet gets longer

Healthcare

Jacob Ballas, Resurgence PE's wait to monetize legacy India bet gets longer

Premium
Temasek makes third India exit within a fortnight

Healthcare

Temasek makes third India exit within a fortnight

Premium
Samara Capital in talks to invest in botanical ingredients maker

Healthcare

Samara Capital in talks to invest in botanical ingredients maker

ChrysCapital-backed Eris Life acquires controlling stake in Swiss Parenterals for $77 mn

Healthcare

ChrysCapital-backed Eris Life acquires controlling stake in Swiss Parenterals for $77 mn

Manipal Hospitals backer Novo Holdings to invest $35 bn over next six years

Healthcare

Manipal Hospitals backer Novo Holdings to invest $35 bn over next six years

Premium
Quadria Capital hits sell button on its second-largest India healthcare bet

Healthcare

Quadria Capital hits sell button on its second-largest India healthcare bet

Advertisement