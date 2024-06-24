IVY Growth Associates’ “21BY72 Startup Summit” a resounding success

IVY Growth Associates, a leading angel network and startup ecosystem enabler based in Surat, organised the grand 3rd edition of its flagship event “21BY72 Startup Summit” in Surat on June 15 and 16.

One of the largest startup summits in the country, this mega event attracted more than 20,000 participants, including over 200 startup founders, 600+ investors and industry leaders, providing an exceptional platform for networking, learning and participation. The summit was organised in association with SteamHouse India and Ayaani Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery.

Gujarat BJP Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was the special chief guest at the summit.

Advertisement

Speaking about the event, Chartered Accountant and Investor Pratik Toshniwal said, “The third edition of 21BY72 saw the participation of more than 20,000 people, while the second edition had 16,000 people. It was attended by business leaders, eminent investors and experts from across the country, who shared their invaluable insights on the latest trends in technology, business and entrepreneurship. The summit also facilitated unprecedented networking opportunities, and will go a long way in strengthening the startup ecosystem in Gujarat and India.”

The notable speakers at the summit included Anupam Mittal, Founder of shaadi.com and Shark Tank judge, Raj Shamani, Founder of Figuring Out and House of X, Arjun Vaidya, Co-founder of V3 Ventures, actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati, Apurva Chamaria, Head of Venture Capital at Google India, Manish Chaudhary, Founder of Wow Skin Science, Bollywood actress Radhika Madan, among others.

Speaking at the summit, shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, said, “This summit is an excellent initiative. There is a lot of energy and enthusiasm and I am very excited to be a part of it. The summit’s theme is India’s development. Money and business are intrinsic to Surat. But, looking at how the world is evolving and technology is playing an increasingly important role, Surat must look beyond textile and diamond industries and venture into other businesses.”

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan said, “We should move beyond the thought that business is going on and focus on innovative ideas. You should have the satisfaction in terms of empowerment. I am confident that this event will give a boost to the startup ecosystem. I got the opportunity to be a part of the summit and learn something new. My inclination towards investing in good startups has gone up after attending this summit.”

Speaking at the summit, Rachit Poddar, Co-Founder of IVY Growth Associates said, “One of the highlights of the summit was Trailblazer Mine, a live pitching and fundraising event where selected startups got an opportunity to present their ideas to eminent investors, advisors and industry leaders. Around 100 startups showcased their products and services and presented their offers to investors and partners.”

It is worth mentioning that with over 100 venture capital funds and 500+ angel investors, the summit provided startups with a unique opportunity to showcase their offerings and business ideas. A series of engaging panel discussions, keynote lectures and interactive workshops empowered entrepreneurs with valuable knowledge and growth opportunities.

Advertisement

IVY Growth Associates is connecting startups with investors from India, UAE, UK, and the US and is on a mission to put Surat on the map of the global startup ecosystem. With the 21BY72 Startup Summit, it created a platform to accelerate the economy and employment besides promoting angel investing across India.

In less than three years, IVY Growth Associates has invested in Rs. 20 crore in in deployed capital from its fund and syndicated funds totalling more than Rs. 80 crore from its network. It has invested in promising startups in diverse sectors such as renewable energy, protective farming, edtech and direct-to-consumer brands, and is also focusing on agritech, D2C, cleantech, SaaS, and EV. Some of the successful startups in its portfolio include Emotorad, Rupeek, Zappfresh, Zypp Electric and BluSmart.

IVY Growth has also launched Arigato Capital, a SEBI-registered Category 1 AIF Venture Capital Fund to raise Rs. 250 crore to further fuel its capability to fund promising startups. As part of its expansion strategy, it is building a global corridor that connects angel investors and startups, with a special focus on the Middle East, US & Europe.

Advertisement

The 21BY72 Startup Summit will go a long way in placing Surat on the global startup ecosystem map and making the city the next startup hub of India.

Share article on Leave Your Comments