IT firm involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission seeks funding from PE firms, others

Premium
IT services company Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which was involved in India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander mission, is in early stages of discussion with a bunch of investors, including strategic ones, to raise its first institutional round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based company is in discussions with several domestic and foreign private equity firms for a potential equity round of investment, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.