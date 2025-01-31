Israeli VC firm Peregrine Ventures mulls new early-stage fund
Israeli VC firm Peregrine Ventures mulls new early-stage fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 31 Jan 2025
Israeli VC firm Peregrine Ventures mulls new early-stage fund
Credit: 123RF.com

Peregrine Ventures, an Israeli venture capital firm that manages assets worth $600 million, is considering the possibility of launching a new early-stage fund later this year, a top executive told VCCircle.  The Tel Aviv-headquartered VC firm, which has backed at least 57 healthcare and life sciences companies so far, is looking ......

