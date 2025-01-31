Israeli VC firm Peregrine Ventures mulls new early-stage fund

Premium
Peregrine Ventures, an Israeli venture capital firm that manages assets worth $600 million, is considering the possibility of launching a new early-stage fund later this year, a top executive told VCCircle. The Tel Aviv-headquartered VC firm, which has backed at least 57 healthcare and life sciences companies so far, is looking ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.