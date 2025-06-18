Is Actis making any money by selling Profectus to PE-backed Ugro Capital?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Is Actis making any money by selling Profectus to PE-backed Ugro Capital?

Is Actis making any money by selling Profectus to PE-backed Ugro Capital?

By Malvika Maloo

  • 18 Jun 2025
Pro
Is Actis making any money by selling Profectus to PE-backed Ugro Capital?
KV Srinivasan, executive director and CEO, Profectus

Actis, an infrastructure-focused private equity firm that was acquired by American alternative investor General Atlantic last year, has cashed out on its investment in Profectus Capital Pvt Ltd by selling the Indian non-banking lender to Ugro Capital Ltd. Mumbai-headquartered Ugro, which counts private equity firms ADV Partners, Samena Capital and TPG ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Audit watchdog to complete probe of Gensol, IndusInd Bank within six months

Finance

Audit watchdog to complete probe of Gensol, IndusInd Bank within six months

Techfino, Oben Electric, illumine, Seven raise early-stage funding

Finance

Techfino, Oben Electric, illumine, Seven raise early-stage funding

Premium
Pixxel backer growX Ventures makes first close of second VC fund

Finance

Pixxel backer growX Ventures makes first close of second VC fund

Saudi Arabia's SIDF Investment Company backs PE fund in first overseas LP bet

Finance

Saudi Arabia's SIDF Investment Company backs PE fund in first overseas LP bet

Motilal Oswal Alts hires former Modulus exec to lead private credit strategy

Finance

Motilal Oswal Alts hires former Modulus exec to lead private credit strategy

Physis Capital gets LP cheques from Haldiram's, Lotus Herbals family offices

Finance

Physis Capital gets LP cheques from Haldiram's, Lotus Herbals family offices

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW